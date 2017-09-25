Elias Weiss Friedman, the author of the new book, The Dogist Puppies, will speak about his book with Matthew Gilbert tonight at Brookline Booksmith at 7 pm.

The Dogist Puppies, the follow-up to the New York Times bestseller The Dogist, is a beautiful, funny, and endearing look at puppies. And with their sweet faces, soft bellies, and oversized paws, the puppies in The Dogist Puppies make this book even more irresistible than Friedman’s first one. Dogs and puppies are welcome to attend; for every copy of The Dogist Puppies purchased, your four-legged friend will be entered to win an appearance on Elias’s site!

Co-sponsored by MSPCA-Angell Boston.

Add to Calendar