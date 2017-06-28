BOSTON JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL
Summer Cinematheque: Encore Series
Wednesdays, 7 pm, July 12 to August 16
West Newton Cinema
The Boston Jewish Film Festival presents Summer Cinematheque. An encore series of the six most popular films from the 2016 Festival. Harmonia (July 12), On The Map (July 19), The Origin of Violence (July 26), Keep Quiet (August 2), Cloudy Sunday (August 9), and Moos (August 16). Visit www.bjff.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.