Brookline Interactive Group (BIG) is pleased to invite all members of the Brookline community to share their hopes and dreams for 2017 as part of a collaborative video project. To

participate in this project, all Brookline community members are welcome to come to BIG anytime between 3:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 18th to briefly speak about their hopes, dreams, or goals for 2017 on camera. These could be anything from hopes for society to personal aspirations for the coming year – if one has thoughts to share, BIG welcomes them to share

them.

Inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I have a dream” speech, as well as the upcoming holiday in his honor, this project welcomes the Brookline community to reflect on social justice achievements and ongoing challenges, and share their own hopes and goals for the future as we move into 2017. BIG is a first amendment resource, and this project will give

community members a platform to voice their ideas to the wider community.

BIG will film each participant in the studio space and create an individual video with their thoughts. BIG staff will be filming each person in the studio on a first come, first serve basis. Each person may speak for up to three minutes – no amount of time is too short. BIG will then post each video on their YouTube page, and also use all the footage of each person

sharing their thoughts to create a longer compilation video with portions of each contribution.

For questions about BIG’s hopes and dreams for 2017 project, please contact Erin Kinney, Manager of Engagement and Education at [email protected]