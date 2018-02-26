Brookline community members all have a story to tell, and the Brookline Interactive Group (BIG) is encouraging residents to bring them to life by launching its first ever storytelling contest across multiple forms of media. In this new contest, people can write either a screenplay for a short film, the opening to a podcast, or even a story that one can follow on location in augmented reality (AR).

The winner for each category will receive BIG’s support through the use of equipment, space, and some staff time to create their piece in either of the three storytelling mediums during 2018. The winning screenplay will be turned into a film; the winning podcast submission will be developed into a full-length podcast and recorded, and the augmented reality story will be turned into an AR experience that the entire Brookline community can enjoy around town.

The contest is an offshoot of BIG’s annual 11 Day Film Sprint, which prompts filmmaking teams to collaborate to create a short film in only eleven days. While the film sprint has a strong filmmaking focus, this new contest is focused more on the writing process and is being offered as a way to provide a wider variety of opportunities for creative expression in Brookline and beyond.

Everyone in Brookline is welcome to write and submit original content for this contest, as well as neighboring communities. BIG welcomes participants to write content for more than one category so that one could write both a screenplay and an augmented reality experience. There are no age restrictions and no prior screenwriting, AR, or podcasting experience required.

Brookline Interactive Group’s executive director, Kathy Bisbee, believes this contest provides a great new opportunity for Brookline community members to express their creativity and work collaboratively with others, “We want to hear your stories shared in these traditional and emerging media formats,” Bisbe said. “We encourage everyone to participate and learn more about media creation and storytelling, using the resources of BIG and this fun contest.”

Participants in this contest must submit their completed pieces by Sunday, April 1 at 11:59 pm. After BIG’s panel of judges has reviewed all the submissions in the screenplay, podcast, and augmented reality categories, they will announce the winning submission in each category.

To learn more details about this contest, please visit the contest website. If you have any additional questions, please contact Erin Kinney at [email protected] or call BIG at 617-731-8566.

The 8th Brookline Youth Awards will be held on Wednesday, April 11 from 7 pm – 9 pm at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. The evening, which is held annually, features video interviews of outstanding teens as well as teen performances. Award recipients either live in or go to school in Brookline. Nominations for this year’s award ceremony begin on February 7 and run through March 2.