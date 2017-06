Brookline High School teacher, Malcolm Cawthorne, became the 6th recipient of the Roger Grande Social Justice Award recipient at the 7th Brookline Youth Awards. The event was held at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on May 17, 2017.

Legendary BHS teacher, Abigail Erdmann, introduced Malcolm.

2017 Roger Grande Social Justice Award recipient Malcolm Cawthorne’s amazing interview

Malcolm’s acceptance speech