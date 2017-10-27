The Brookline High School Performing Arts Department and the BHS Drama Society, in cooperation with the Brookline Friends of the Performing Arts, are thrilled to announce that this year’s annual production of Shakespeare will be the Two Gentlemen of Verona. Once again, Director Mary Mastandrea will present her unique twist on Shakespeare which has made this annual production a must-see event. Tickets are available online at http://www.brooklinefopa.org/calendar.html or at the door and are free for all Brookline 7th & 8th graders. Runtime is under two hours and the show is suitable for older children.

About BHS’s ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’:

It’s 1965 and the mod era has hit Verona, Italy. The Beatles, go-go dancers, and young love are all the rage in the nightclub Palazzo di Sizzle!

The “two gentlemen” of Verona, best friends Valentine and Proteus, set off for Milan. But once there, they both fall in love with the same young woman, Silvia. Will ‘bro culture’ top true love? Will Julia, Proteus’ girlfriend in Verona forgive his wandering eye?

Find out at the BHS Performing Arts Department & BHS Drama Society’s fall Shakespeare show, Two Gentlemen of Verona!

Mary Mastandrea [director] and Mark VanDerzee [Tech Director]

For more information about the Shakespeare production and the BHS Drama Society contact Mary Mastandrea at [email protected]

For more information about the Brookline High School Performing Arts Department contact Brookline K-12 Curriculum Coordinator Kenny Kozol at [email protected]

For more information about the Brookline Friends of the Performing Arts contact FoPA Chair Vera Kirrane at [email protected]