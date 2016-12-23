The endowed BCF Scholarship Fund for Brookline High School was founded in 2014 in partnership with the town of Brookline and Brookline High School. The fund awards seniors pursuing post-secondary education including four-year colleges, two-year community colleges, vocation schools or other post-secondary training programs. Each gift to the BCF Scholarship Fund for Brookline High School increases the likelihood that Brookline High School’s graduates will attend a post-secondary program of their choosing and complete school without substantial debt.

BCF created this fund to address a significant and growing need in Brookline: the gap between college costs and what many local families can afford. Brookline currently provides about $170,000 per year in scholarships that make post-secondary education more affordable for local youth, but as Brookline school enrollments increase and college costs continue to rise, existing support has been stretched thin. This endowed fund will create a legacy for future generations.

Donors to the Legacy Fund have made gifts of $500 or more to the BCF Scholarship Fund for BHS. These gifts have helped to launch our campaign. BCF is grateful to these early donors and appreciates their generous support.

BCF Scholarship Fund for Brookline High School Legacy Founders

Legacy Founders contribute $500 or more through a donation or a pledge

As of November 30, 2016.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Corporate Sponsors

______________________________________________________________________________________________

The Legacy Founder Group, established in December of 2015, is made up of 167 individual and 27 corporate donors who have given $500 or more to support BHS seniors with financial need to attend post-secondary education.

Join before December 31, 2016 to be part of this permanent group that will be recognized forever as those that helped to launch the scholarship fund and donate today.