The Brookline Community Foundation (BCF) has launched its 2017 Brookline Youth Fund Request for Proposals (RFP). Grants from the Fund are made to ensure equal access to opportunities for all youth in Brookline and to support and enhance the well-being of young people and their families.

They will be accepting proposals for the BYF through its new online grants management system. Visit their Grants Page to learn more about how to use the online grants management system, including registering for the first time or accessing your existing account.

The submission deadline for proposals is Friday, January 13, 2017, and funding decisions will be made by mid-March.

The Brookline Youth Fund (BYF), the Brookline Community Foundation’s largest donor advised fund, was established in 1999 through the generosity of The Country Club (TCC). The Brookline Youth Fund seeks to promote activities that are inclusive and represent diversity within the Brookline community, with a focus on Brookline youth from low-income families, or who are under-served or considered at-risk. Since it’s beginnings, the Brookline Youth Fund has given nearly $560,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations.