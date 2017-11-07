The Brookline Community Foundation is pleased to announce new leadership team members. Over the past year, BCF has welcomed five new Board of Trustee members, three new Professional Advisors Committee (PAC) members, six new Brookline Youth Fund Advisory Committee (BYFAC) members and two new staff members.

PAC is a committee of Brookline-area professionals appointed by the Board of Trustees to act as BCF ambassadors and advisers for philanthropic, fiduciary and legal matters.

BYFAC is a committee of Brookline residents appointed by the Board of Selectmen. Members share information about the Brookline Youth Fund program, provide advice and insight into youth-serving organizations, and make recommendations to nonprofits to apply.

“We are so thankful for the dedicated leaders who have devoted time and energy to the Brookline Community Foundation. We are excited about our new team members; each one brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to BCF as well as commitment to build a better Brookline”, says Executive Director, Jenny Amory.

New Board of Trustee Members: Chris Chanyasulkit

Senior Lecturer and Course Designer

Department of Public Health at Simmons College Andrea Goodman

Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer

Be The Change, Inc Jennifer Dopazo Gilbert

Partner

Law Office of Robert L. Allen, Jr., LLP Jim Slayton

National Medical Director for Outpatient Services

OptumHealth MJ Vasquez

Financial Advisor

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management New PAC Members: Ann Hetherwick “Hether” Cahill

Associate

Burns & Levinson LLP Oliver Scholle

Financial Advisor

Harvest Wealth Management Charles Walsh III

Managing Director

Pathstone Federal Street

New BYFAC Members: Kim Barnum

Educator

Brookline Public Schools Gioia Perugini

Associate Director of Family Office and Philanthropy Services

Enrichment Specialist

Steps to Success Will Goldthwait

Vice President of Portfolio Strategies

State Street Global Advisors Pat Vonnegut

Retired Program Coordinator

Brookline Early Education Program New Staff Members: Nadia Colón

Accounting & Operations Coordinator Kippy Rudy

Director of Special Projects

For more information and full bios on current BCF Board of Trustees, PAC and staff members, please visit brooklinecommunity.org.