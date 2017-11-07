The Brookline Community Foundation is pleased to announce new leadership team members. Over the past year, BCF has welcomed five new Board of Trustee members, three new Professional Advisors Committee (PAC) members, six new Brookline Youth Fund Advisory Committee (BYFAC) members and two new staff members.
PAC is a committee of Brookline-area professionals appointed by the Board of Trustees to act as BCF ambassadors and advisers for philanthropic, fiduciary and legal matters.
BYFAC is a committee of Brookline residents appointed by the Board of Selectmen. Members share information about the Brookline Youth Fund program, provide advice and insight into youth-serving organizations, and make recommendations to nonprofits to apply.
“We are so thankful for the dedicated leaders who have devoted time and energy to the Brookline Community Foundation. We are excited about our new team members; each one brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to BCF as well as commitment to build a better Brookline”, says Executive Director, Jenny Amory.
New Board of Trustee Members:
Chris Chanyasulkit
Senior Lecturer and Course Designer
Department of Public Health at Simmons College
Andrea Goodman
Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer
Be The Change, Inc
Jennifer Dopazo Gilbert
Partner
Law Office of Robert L. Allen, Jr., LLP
Jim Slayton
National Medical Director for Outpatient Services
OptumHealth
MJ Vasquez
Financial Advisor
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
New PAC Members:
Ann Hetherwick “Hether” Cahill
Associate
Burns & Levinson LLP
Oliver Scholle
Financial Advisor
Harvest Wealth Management
Charles Walsh III
Managing Director
Pathstone Federal Street
New BYFAC Members:
Kim Barnum
Educator
Brookline Public Schools
Gioia Perugini
Associate Director of Family Office and Philanthropy Services
Hemenway & Barnes, LLP
Chris Chanyasulkit
Senior Lecturer and Course Designer
Department of Public Health at Simmons College
Ginny Vaz
Enrichment Specialist
Steps to Success
Will Goldthwait
Vice President of Portfolio Strategies
State Street Global Advisors
Pat Vonnegut
Retired Program Coordinator
Brookline Early Education Program
New Staff Members:
Nadia Colón
Accounting & Operations Coordinator
Kippy Rudy
Director of Special Projects
For more information and full bios on current BCF Board of Trustees, PAC and staff members, please visit brooklinecommunity.org.