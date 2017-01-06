STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT: AN INTRODUCTION

How well do you know the important structures of state and local government in Massachusetts? The aim of this course is to explore the roles of local boards and commissions, municipal government (city council, alderman, open meeting, mayor, town administrator), and the state legislature and executive branch. We will discuss processes to pass local ordinances and budgets, and state laws and ballot initiatives, and talk about how we can get involved. Guest speakers may include local and statewide elected officials, including a State Representative, Mayor or Town Manager, and District Attorney. Join us to test your knowledge of our great state’s government.

Starting Monday. January 9, 6:30pm at Brookline High School

Go to their website to register.