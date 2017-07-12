Contemporary artists are increasingly using mixed media in their work, but this is not a new phenomenon. In this class we’ll examine the works of famous collage artists and then make collages based on their works, using their styles and techniques. With the intention of creating collages that are more than arbitrary arrangements, you will learn to weave imagery, whimsy, and commentary into complete works with the use of papers, magazines, and newspapers. Artists of all levels welcome. A supply list will be emailed upon registration.

Instructor: Tim McCool

Dates: 7/26/2017 – 8/9/2017

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Tuition: $117.00

Location: Unified Arts Building,46 Tappan Street Brookline, MA 02445

Register here