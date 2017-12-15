The Brookline Department of Public Health announces that flu vaccinations are still available. If you need a flu shot, please contact the public health nurse, Barbara Westley, RN, BSN at (617) 730-2320 or [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

The Brookline flu vaccinations are open to everyone, including infants 6 months of age and older.

Important Information:

Everyone 6 months of age or older should get a flu vaccine each year. There is no charge for the flu vaccine; however, please bring all health insurance cards. Wear loose-sleeved clothing. The flu mist will NOT be available this year.