Are you about to clean out your children’s closets? Update your child’s wardrobe? Do good while de-cluttering?

The Brookline Commission for Women will be holding its 8th Annual Children’s Clothing Drive at the Brookline Public Safety Headquarters, 350 Washington Street, Brookline.

We will accept clean, wearable clothing and shoes for children ages newborn to teens. Clothing that’s washed and ready to wear which will be much appreciated. We’re also collecting financial donations, nonperishable food donations, toiletries, and diapers for the Brookline Food Pantry.

Help local Brookline families clothe young children, as well as Cradles to Crayons and Vincent Newborn Necessities.

Donation Times and Location:

Friday, February 10th from 8am-6pm & Saturday, February 11th, 2017 from 8am-11am

Brookline Public Safety Bldg., Community Room

350 Washington Street, Brookline Village

Questions? Please contact Casey Hatchett at [email protected]

We are also looking for help in sorting and delivering items, please us know if you are interested in helping!

Questions or volunteer? Please event coordinator and BCW co-chair, Casey Hatchett at [email protected]