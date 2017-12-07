The Brookline Community Foundation is now accepting 2018 Brookline Youth Fund Request for Proposals (RFP). The Brookline Youth Fund (BYF), the Brookline Community Foundation’s largest donor-advised fund, was established in 1999 through the generosity of The Country Club (TCC). Grants are made to ensure equal access to opportunities for all youth in Brookline and to support and enhance the well being of youth and their families.

Please note that we are accepting proposals for the BYF through our online grants management system. Visit our Grants Page to learn more about how to use the online grants management system, including registering for the first time or accessing your existing account.

The submission deadline is Friday, January 12, 2018, and funding decisions will be made by mid-March.

Apply for the RFP here.