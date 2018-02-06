In celebration of National Women’s History Month, the Brookline Commission for Women (BCW) is currently running its 26th annual “A Woman Who Inspires Me” Essay Contest and accepting nominations for the 2018 Brookline Woman of the Year.

For the “A Woman Who Inspires Me” Essay Contest, all 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th-grade students who live in Brookline or attend a public or private school in Brookline are eligible to submit an essay that honors a woman who inspires them.

The “Women Who Inspire Me” essay contest is an important part of chronicling the history of women in Brookline and encourages students to reflect on those who make an impact on their lives. Essay contest winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on Thursday, March 29 at 6:30 pm in Hunneman Hall, Brookline Main Library. The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Commission’s naming of the 2018 Brookline Woman of the Year.

th. Please contact BCW Co-Chair, Casey Hatchett at Student essays can be submitted online . To be eligible, essays must be received no later than February 26th. Winning essays will be announced on the BCW website and through email on/around March 6. Please contact BCW Co-Chair, Casey Hatchett at 617-730-2734 or via email at [email protected] with any questions.