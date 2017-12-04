Wingate Residences at Boylston Place will welcome actor Stephen Collins for his performance “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. Collins is a salesman turned actor who uses his literature degree from University of Massachusetts Boston to teach seminars on famous poets such as Frost, Whitman, and Shakespeare. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, call 617-244-6400. Wingate Residences at Boylston Place is located at 615 Heath St.