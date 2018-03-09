A Cape Cod Breeze

Feel the ocean breeze and smell the spring air as you wend your way through Old Cape Cod, taking in the sights of Bourne, Falmouth, and Sandwich. Our bus tour will take us by historic Cape Cod Canal, where you will have an opportunity to learn why this was one of the most important engineering feats in the first half of the 20th century. Next, you will visit the Heritage Gardens and Museum in Sandwich, a marvelous museum of folk art, historic artifacts, and of course magnificent gardens. Lunch will be on your own in the historic village of Sandwich. Following lunch, we will visit the Sandwich Glass Museum where you will witness the art of glassmaking in the context of its link to historic Sandwich. We will conclude the day with a tour of Falmouth where a few surprises will await you. Join your guides this spring, learning, laughing, and discovering Cape Cod. We will depart from and return to Newtonville, MA. Details will be emailed upon registration. Discounts or waivers do not apply.

Instructor: Endless Byways Tours

Day of the Week: Sa

Dates: 4/28/2018 – 4/28/2018

Number of Sessions: 1

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Tuition: $129.00

Location: Offsite,

Room: Offsite , , MA

Register for the trip here.