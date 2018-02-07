The 8th Brookline Youth Awards will be held on Wednesday, April 11 from 7 pm – 9 pm at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. The evening, which is held annually, features video interviews of outstanding teens as well as teen performances. Award recipients either live in or go to school in Brookline. Nominations for this year’s award ceremony begin on February 7 and run through March 2.

The process to nominate an outstanding teen is open to everyone including teachers, administrators, guidance counselors, students, residents, local nonprofits and business owners. Essays are submitted to a nomination committee which consists of BHS school administration, teachers, guidance counselors, the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, representatives from Steps to Success and Brookline Teen Center, as well as a cross-section of Brookline government, business and resident leaders.

There is no specific set of criteria for receiving an award. Anyone in the community who would like to submit a nomination is asked to write an essay about a student that person believes is worthy of emulation. There are no barriers to be eligible for an award other than the recipient must either live in or go to school in Brookline. Past recipients have been recognized for their outstanding achievements, courage overcoming adversity or helping others do the same, displaying exceptional kindness, character, and generosity of spirit.

The Brookline Youth Awards have recognized over 350 students, each having traveled their unique path to recognition.

Nominate a Deserving Teen Now Here!

Videos from Past Youth Award Recipients

The nomination committee recognizes students in two award categories – Youth Award and Recognition Award. Also, the nomination committee will determine the 2018 Brookline Youth of the Year.

Past Brookline Youth of the Year Recipients

2011 recipient, Lesly Suriel Guerrero

2012 recipient, Catherine Marris

2013 recipient, Ben Hoff

2014 recipient, Shirley Estime

2015 recipient, Gavin Hui

2016 recipient, Caroline Cutlip

2017 recipient, Anita Mayfield-Sheehan

2018 recipient, TBD

The 2013 Brookline Youth of the Year, Ben Hoff, a recent graduate of Rice University, will deliver this year’s Keynote Speech.

The Brookline Youth Awards also recognize the achievements of adults who go the extra mile for young people through the following awards.

Roger Grand Social Justice Award

2012 recipient, Roger Grande

2013 recipient, Kathryn Leslie

2014 recipient, Paul Epstein

2015 recipient, Pat Norling

2016 recipient, Rene Feuerman

2017 recipient, Malcolm Cawthorne

2018 recipient, TBD

Ethel Weiss Service Award

2014 recipient, Ethel Weiss

2015 recipient, Chobee Hoy

2016 recipient, Dana Brigham

2017 recipient, Rene Feuerman

2018 recipient, TBD

Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award

2017 recipients, Altagracia Guerrero and Mariano Suriel

2018 recipients, TBD

The Brookline Youth Awards is founded and hosted by BrooklineHub.com. Principal Sponsors include ADW Video Productions, The Town of Brookline and the Coolidge Corner Theatre.