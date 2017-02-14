The 7th Annual Brookline Youth Awards will be held Thursday, May 17 from 7-9 pm at the Coolidge Corner Theater. The event’s Principal Sponsors are BrooklineHub.com, the Town of Brookline, and the Coolidge Corner Theater. We welcome Brookline’s businesses and residents to help our cause.

The evening focuses on the special contributions of young people and features video interviews with our 12 Youth Award recipients as well as the presentation of this year’s Brookline Youth of the Year. There are two levels of awards, Brookline Youth Awards, and Brookline Recognition Awards.

Past award recipients have been recognized for their various achievements, courage overcoming adversity, or helping others do the same, displaying exceptional kindness, character, and generosity of spirit. Typical nominees are teens who volunteer their time in service to their community, display leadership in support of a cause, and/or show exceptional success, ingenuity, and creativity in their chosen pursuits.

In addition to honoring the outstanding achievements of Brookline’s teens, two adults are honored each year for their dedication to our young people.

The Ethel Weiss Service Award is presented every year to the Brookline businessperson who best exemplifies service, commitment, and passion toward Brookline’s young people. The award, instituted in 2014, is named after our first recipient, Ethel Weiss, who for 76 years was the hands-on owner and operator of the legendary Irving’s Toy and Card Shop; during which time she served, mentored and absolutely delighted Brookline’s young people. Past recipients have included Chobee Hoy and Dana Brigham.

The Roger Grande Social Justice Award was instituted in 2012 to an adult who best shows a path to Brookline’s young people in the area of social justice. The award was inspired by BHS teacher Roger Grande’s dedication his students, helping them launch numerous social justice clubs including the Brookline Literacy Partnership. Past recipients include Roger Grande, Kate Leslie, Paul Epstein, Pat Norling and Rene Feuerman

We thank this year’s Nomination Committee:

Neil Wishinsky, Chairman Board of Selectman

Lloyd Gellineau, Brookline Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Deb Holman, Brookline High School Headmaster

Paul Epstein, BHS Social Worker, Founder Brookline Teen Center

George Zahka, Brookline Teen Center Assistant Director of Programming

Michael Gropman, Brookline Police Department Deputy Superintendent

Ken Goldstein, Former BOS Chair, Goldstein & Herndon, LLP

James (JT) Lenoch, Steps to Success Counselor

Melissa O’Brien, Steps to Success Counselor

Abe Faber, Clear Flour Bakery

Jeff Katz, Baker School 5th Grade Teacher

Chris Chanyasulkit, Brookline Community Relations Human Services Specialist

Chobee Hoy, Chobee Hoy Associates Real Estate

Kathy Bisbee, Brookline Interactive Group Executive Director

Jennifer Lemire, Brookline Community Foundation Director of Programs and Grants

Tanner Stening, BrooklineHub.com Staff Writer

Casey Hassenstein, BrooklineHub.com Staff Writer

How you can help:

Come to the Coolidge on May 17 from 7-9pm.

Please submit nominations by March 10 to nominate a teen for this year’s awards at http://www.brooklinehub.com/youth-awards-nomination-form/.

To see video interviews from a previous year’s award winners, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOR8Jh_Vl7waTcPpIBjT5wybodQAHd5hX

BrooklineHub.com is a 501C3 non-profit dedicated to reporting and commenting on life, culture, and community in Brookline. Sponsorships for the Brookline Youth Awards are tax deductible.

Business Sponsorship Opportunities

$1,000 Sponsorships $1,000 Sponsorships include: One year advertising on BrooklineHub.com

Inclusion in Event Program

Mention on big screen at Coolidge

Social Media support promoting your involvement

A producer credit on Dana Brigham’s video tribute

$500 Sponsorships $500 Sponsorships include: 6 month advertising on BrooklineHub.com

Inclusion in Event Program

Mention on big screen at Coolidge

Social Media support promoting your involvement

Individual Sponsorship Opportunities

$250 Sponsorships Inclusion in Event Program

Mention on big screen at Coolidge

Mention in BrooklineHub.com

A producer credit on video tributes for Dana Brigham and Rene Feuerman $250 Sponsorships include:

$100 Sponsorships Inclusion in Event Program

Mention on big screen at Coolidge

Mention in BrooklineHub.com $100 Sponsorships include:

Email us at [email protected] for more information on sponsoring the 6th Brookline Youth Awards

Written by, R. Harvey Bravman, Publisher