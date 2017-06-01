For the first time since its start, the 39th Annual Coolidge Corner Arts Festival will be held along Babcock Street in the heart of Brookline’s Coolidge Corner. The festival will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This free event features nationally recognized artists and emerging, local creators. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to shop the work of 100 artists and makers who work with an array of mediums from jewelry, fiber, glass, and ceramics to photography, watercolor, and mixed media.

The Coolidge Corner Arts Festival is pleased to continue the Susan Lichter Jury Prize in memory of our beloved committee member. Wood Artist Douglas Morrison was selected as the 2017 winner. His work exemplifies the highest level of both art and craft and embodies Susan’s spirit.

For questions about the event email [email protected] or visit coolidgecornerartsfestival.com