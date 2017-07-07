The 27th Annual Brookline High School (BHS) Scholarship Breakfast celebrated the achievements of 153 graduating seniors who received a total of $280,180 in scholarships to use towards their college or post-secondary training programs on June 4. Each year, scholarships ranging from $1,000-$10,000 are awarded to BHS students with financial need, specifically for crucial tuition payments.

“This event is one of the highlights of my year at BHS,” said Scott Butchart, Chair of the BHS Scholarship Committee and Dean of Students for Grades 10 and 12 at BHS. “I have the honor of giving these awards to deserving students and connecting the students to the generous donors who make these scholarships possible.”

The Brookline Community Foundation (BCF), in partnership with the Town of Brookline and BHS, manages the endowed BCF Scholarship Fund for BHS with the goal of raising $3.7 million over the next ten years. This fundraiser will double the number of scholarship awards with the town each year, totaling $300,000. Two recent highlights are that The Country Club has generously committed to raising $100,000 over five years through proceeds of their annual golf tournament fundraiser. Also, Bo Winiker and the Rotary Club of Brookline just exceeded their goal of raising $100,000 in honor of Winiker’s 39 years of service to the Rotary. These efforts join the Brookline Bank’s pledge of $100,000 that launched the fund in 2014.

“Over 670 generous donors to the BCF Scholarship Fund have helped students’ dreams come true. But we as a community can and need to do much more,” said BCF Executive Director Jenny Amory.

To donate to the BCF Scholarship Fund for Brookline High School, visit their website.