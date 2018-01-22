Brookline Asian American Family Network (BAAFN) was formed to support the needs of Asian/Asian American students and their families in the Brookline school system. The Steering Committee is seeking submissions for its 2018 Asian American Essay Contest. The essay is open to:

Eligibility Criteria

Brookline High School students.

High school students who are residents of Brookline, but attend high school elsewhere can also enter

Children of contest judges or screeners are ineligible to submit entries

Entry Guidelines

Only one essay submission per person will be allowed.

Entry submissions must be original content.

Essays must be in line with the contest theme:

What It Means to be an Asian American?

Examples of topics include:

Your experience arriving in a new country and growing up in America.

Challenges that you have encountered and had to overcome or positive experiences you have had.

How you identify yourself.

Individuals in actual situations should not be identifiable.

Essay Submission Specifications

The maximum length of the essay is 750 words.

Submissions not meeting the expressed specifications will not be eligible for the contest.

Send an email to [email protected] telling us:

How you submitted your essay

The title of your essay

Your full name

Your address

Your phone number

The high school you attend and your grade

How you heard about this contest (e.g., friend, teacher, social media, flyer)

Please note that submissions will become the property of the Brookline Asian American Family Network for use in future activities as appropriate to promote diversity.

Prizes: Winning entries are selected based on creativity, originality, and skill in the category.

1st prize – $500

2nd and 3rd prize – $250 each

Prizes will be announced by late February and winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony in May, date TBD.

Deadline: Monday, February 12, 2018, at midnight