The Brookline Commission for Women will be holding its 13th Annual Dress for Success Boston Women’s Winter Coat Drive on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec 9.

Dress for Success Boston is a not-for-profit organization that offers services to help disadvantaged women enter the workforce and stay employed. Each Dress for Success client receives one suit when she has a job interview and a week’s worth of separates when she gets the job.

Please limit your donations to winter coats. This is NOT a general clothing drive. All donations should be clean/ready to wear. Coats not accepted by the Dress for Success program will be donated to other local organizations servicing those in need.

The Brookline Commission for Women is happy to accept nonperishable food donations for the Brookline Food Pantry.

Donation Times and Location:

Friday, December 8, 8 am – 6 pm

Saturday, December 9, 8 am – 11 am

Brookline Public Safety Headquarters, Community Room, 350 Washington Street, Brookline.

Questions? Please contact Jennifer Goldsmith at [email protected]